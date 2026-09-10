WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County has consolidated its public-facing government offices under a single entrance at 484 Rolfs Avenue in West Bend, ending decades of confusion between two similarly named offices.

As of September 8, the old west entrance at 432 East Washington Street is no longer accessible for public services. Residents are now directed to park at and enter through the new Rolfs Avenue location.

The change brings the County Clerk and the Clerk of Courts to the same entrance — a move officials said will save residents time and frustration. For 60 years, people have confused the two offices, sometimes having to drive around buildings to find the right one. Now both are accessible from the same door, with separate hallways leading to each.

Ashley Reichart, Washington County Clerk, said the consolidation will benefit residents.

Marcus Aarsvold Ashley Reichart is the county clerk of Washington County

"Having us all in one entrance area, we will be able to mitigate the confusion," she said. "And the wasted time that customers may come to us who don't need us or vice versa with the clerk of courts."

From the east entrance, residents can access:



County Clerk — for marriage licenses and passports

Treasurer — for tax collection

Register of Deeds — for vital records, property records, and fraud alerts

County Executive's offices — located on the third floor

The Board of Supervisors meeting room location has not changed — only the way residents access it has. All entry is now through the courthouse entrance.

Scott Henke, Washington County Treasurer, said the new setup applies to all county business.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County government offices consolidate entrances, and visitors say the transition is smooth

"If you're doing any business with the county," he said. "Board meetings, treasurer, clerk, or Josh — you've got to come through that door."

So far, the transition has been smooth. Fiancés Joshua Johnson and Kailyn Canapa, who visited the County Clerk's office to obtain a marriage certificate, said the experience was straightforward.

"It was easy!" Canapa said. "You just go through the doors, go left, and it's right there! They're welcoming, and they helped us! I didn't know they moved until today!"

Marcus Aarsvold Joshua Johnson and Kailyn Canapa are fiancés who obtained their marriage license in Washington County

"The whole thing was super easy!" Johnson said.

The "I Do" wall for newlyweds remains in place — just in the new office location.

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