Washington County community garden grows food for those in need — and wants to spread the word

WEST BEND, Wis. — A community garden in West Bend is growing more than vegetables — it's growing a network of neighbors committed to feeding people who need it most, and its founders want the secret to get out.

WATCH: Washington County community garden grows food for those in need

Washington County community garden grows food for those in need

The Washington County Community Garden, founded by Mary Reilly-Klyss in 2007, has grown to 75 plots. Some of those plots are dedicated to growing fresh vegetables for locals experiencing homelessness, senior centers and food pantries.

Marcus Aarsvold Mary Reilly-Klyss if the founder of the Washington County Community Garden

"It's the best kept secret in West Bend," Reilly-Klyss said. "People drive by all the time, they have no idea, they always wonder and then they ask."

She and fellow gardeners Suzanne Barker and Denise Kenworthy came to Let's Talk West Bend to share more about the project — and to encourage more community members to get involved.

"This is a benefit for our community," Barker said. "This is something we should celebrate. More people need to be involved and interested in this garden in particular."

Marcus Aarsvold Suzanne Barker is a master gardener at the Washington County Community Garden

The high cost of healthy food can prevent some people from having access to it. The gardeners say their work helps bridge that gap.

"It fulfills a need," Reilly-Klyss said. "I think it's a need that some people don't even know is here."

Kenworthy said the motivation is simple.

"To help one another," she said. "Because that's what we're taught."

Kenworthy also hauls leftover donations to Shalom Wildlife Zoo for the animals.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County community garden grows food for those in need — and wants more people to know about it

"It feels great!" she said. "We could always put it in the compost, but if we could help the animals, that's a good feeling."

Reilly-Klyss said weeding, watering and planting is therapeutic for first-time and experienced gardeners alike.

"It's just very very fulfilling," she said. "Far from your regular work day, far from politics and far from all those extraneous things that can drive us crazy in a heartbeat."

The gardeners said the bonds they form with one another are just as meaningful as the work itself.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County community garden grows food for those in need — and wants more people to know about it

There is currently a waitlist for plots, but Reilly-Klyss sayid getting on it sooner means getting access to a plot sooner when one becomes available.

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