A 69-year-old Rosendale man flew a helicopter about 50 miles to a Cabela's in Richfield because the drive was too long.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted a video on social media saying a deputy responded Saturday to a helicopter landing at the Richfield store.

The man told deputies he wanted to avoid the roundabouts. Officers checked his license and determined he followed all aviation rules, so there were no violations or arrests. The pilot finished his shopping without getting in any trouble.

A law enforcement call captured the moment deputies realized what had happened.

Watch the full video here:

VIDEO: Wisconsin man flies helicopter 50 miles to Cabela's to avoid long drive and roundabouts

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