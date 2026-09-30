Two Washington County moms lost sons to suicide. Now they're on a mission to save other families.

WEST BEND, Wis. — Two Washington County mothers who lost their teenage sons to suicide are sharing their stories as new data from the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office reveals where most suicides in the county occur.

New statistics showed that over the last 10 years, 154 suicides in Washington County happened at home, 19 happened in parking lots, and 8 happened in the woods.

Marcus Aarsvold Janna Traylor's son Luke died by suicide in 2023

Janna Traylor lost her son Luke to suicide in 2023. He was 15 years old and attended Slinger High School. She's getting through her third year of grief.

"I just have these jolts of that feeling of it hitting me that Luke is not here," Traylor said. "And he will never be here again."

Jackie Schmoldt lost her son Zak to suicide in 2019. He was 16 years old and attended West Bend West High School.

"He was so strong," Schmoldt said. "Until he wasn't."

Marcus Aarsvold Jacki Schmoldt's son Zak died by suicide in 2019

Both mothers said it's important to talk about the newly released statistics.

"It's alarming," Schmoldt said.

Suzanne Milkus runs Hope Connections at NAMI in West Bend, a free, no-insurance-needed group session for adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.

"This can happen to anybody," Milkus said.

She said men and boys face the highest risk of dying by suicide because of the stigma surrounding talking about feelings, expressing emotions, and showing vulnerability.

Marcus Aarsvold Suzanne Milkus is the Hope and Connections group facilitator at NAMI Washington County

"Start to talk about how we feel," Milkus said. "Help the men in our lives to do that and have that be a regular conversation."

Schmoldt echoed that message.

"We need to be better about letting men and young teenage boys talk about it and not be embarrassed by it," she said. "Oh you're going to see a therapist? No big deal! It should be just so normal."

Both mothers said they have made it their mission to prevent other families from enduring the pain they have experienced.

"I told myself when he passed away that something good was going to have to come out of this unspeakable tragedy," Traylor said. "Luke was a beautiful soul. His story deserves to keep going however it's able to do that."

They also said the effort has to come from more than women checking in — they want to see more men asking if their sons, brothers, and friends are okay.

Traylor hopes her son's story encourages people to send a text, call a friend, and talk about their emotions.

"I just hope that where he is," she said. "He is looking in on us and he's proud of us."

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out and ask how they are doing. People struggling with their mental health can also call a 24/7 phone line at 9-8-8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip