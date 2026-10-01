Truck drivers welcome new dealership and repair facility in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Wis. — Truck Country has officially opened its doors in Richfield, giving local trucking businesses a new dealership, parts shop, and repair center for semis, dump trucks, and fire engines.

Local drivers said the facility fills a critical gap — getting trucks back on the road fast.

Watch Marcus Aarsvold's report in the video player below:

Truck Country opens new dealership and repair facility in Richfield

Tony Tamborino, who owns ART Tamborino, a Slinger-based trucking company, said quick turnaround is everything in his line of work.

"They get to the bottom of it," he said. "And keep me trucking!"

Marcus Aarsvold Tony Tamborino owns ART Trucking in Slinger

Tamborino said other shops have left him waiting too long or can't get him in as quickly, or they're located too far away from Slinger.

"Oh we're scheduling for next Tuesday," he said. "It's like I'm broken down for this Tuesday! I need it to go in the morning!"

Kassie Hamilton, senior field recruiter for Truck Country, said keeping customers moving is the company's top priority.

Marcus Aarsvold Kassie Hamilton is a senior field recruiter for Truck Country

"If our customers are down, they're not moving anything," she said. "We've got to make sure we can service them back to get them moving again."

Hamilton said Richfield was chosen for its easy highway access and the appeal of Washington County as a place to grow.

"We know we're going to grow in this community," she said. "We need community members to help us do that."

Company President Douglas McCoy cut the ceremonial ribbon and reflected on what the opening means to him personally.

Marcus Aarsvold Douglas McCoy is the president of Truck Country

"Personally, it's gratifying because it's where I started," McCoy said. "It's where I started selling trucks, and today I'm just looking forward to seeing a lot of customers in the area, shaking hands and seeing them knowing 30 years of hard working paid off."

Truck Country plans to build additional facilities in southeastern Wisconsin.

Marcus Aarsvold Truck Country opens new dealership and repair facility in Richfield

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip