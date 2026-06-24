The Hub coffee shop in West Bend is on a mission to give back to the community

WEST BEND — The Hub is more than a place to grab a cup of coffee. The West Bend coffee shop serves as a community gathering space and a home base for the Volunteer Center of Washington County.

Colleen Mayer, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Washington County, said the organization partners with more than 60 nonprofits to connect community members with volunteer opportunities.

"We inspire and engage people to get involved in volunteering to make a positive impact on our communities," Mayer said.

Kidd O'Shea

Mayer said many people who walk through the doors want to help but are not sure where to start.

"People come to us because they don't know where to start. They want to help. They come through our doors every day, but they just aren't sure where they want to commit. So our job is to connect them based on their interest, their passion, their time availability, and we work with our nonprofit partners to ensure that we can help them work on their mission," Mayer said.

For those hesitant about making a long-term commitment, Meyer said the center helps ease volunteers in at their own pace.

Watch: Learning about how The Hub in West Bend gives back:

Checking in at The Hub coffee shop in West Bend

"Most often people come to us and say they're just a little bit nervous about commitment. So for us it's a helpful tool to get them sort of their toes wet, get the, you know, dip their toe in the water if you want to say it that way, before they get totally committed. But generally speaking they love it. They come back and they say that they've gotten more out of volunteering than what they gave," Mayer said.

The Hub itself plays a central role in that mission. Meyer said the space welcomes widow groups, book clubs, and everyday community members who want to support local nonprofits.

The Hub

"The Hub is really a gathering space. It allows us to connect with the community. It's a great place to come have a cup of coffee if you want to talk about volunteering, but it's also a great place for our community to just hang out," Mayer said.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering can visit the Volunteer Center of Washington County through The Hub in West Bend or click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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