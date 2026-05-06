Slinger woman offers free house cleaning to support people struggling with mental health

SLINGER, Wis. — A Slinger woman is using her cleaning business to support people struggling with mental health — offering one free deep cleaning session to those who need it most.

Kristina Papenthien runs A Mothers Touch Cleaning Company in Washington County. While her paying clients keep the business running, they also help her fund free cleaning sessions for people going through a tough time.

Her uncle emailed TMJ4 News sharing her story and said during May it's important to highlight local community members trying to make a difference during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristina Papenthien runs A Mothers Touch Cleaning Company in Washington County

"My motto is 'A clean space is a clear mind,'" Papenthien said. "If my house is a disaster, then my brain is a disaster."

Papenthien deep cleans kitchens, bathrooms, does laundry, and handles whatever else a client might need — all at no charge — to help someone get through a difficult period.

Tiffany Tetrick, a single mother in Washington County, reached out to Papenthien after her son was hospitalized recently.

Marcus Aarsvold Tiffany Tetrick was a recipient of a free mental health house cleaning session

"Life has just been rough recently," Tetrick said. "Not only is she taking away from her time, for free, but she brings other stuff to you. It's great."

Tetrick said Papenthien goes beyond just cleaning and that the small business owner's own story of overcoming alcohol addiction helps others feel comfortable letting her into their homes.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristina Papenthien runs A Mothers Touch Cleaning Company in Washington County

"She's been through it," Tetrick said. "So, she gets it!"

Papenthien said helping clients like Tetrick makes the physical demands of the work worthwhile.

"I feel like cleaning is kind of my coping mechanism with it," she said. "Watching somebody else be happy helps me be happy."

Papenthien is currently booked through the summer. She hopes to raise $5,000 to hire additional help and expand her free mental health cleaning sessions this fall. People can donate via GoFundMe or call her at 262-239-1995 to set up a session.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristina Papenthien runs A Mothers Touch Cleaning Company in Washington County

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