PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Slinger High School senior Jacob Tennis signed an apprenticeship deal with the Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Beeler Construction in Pewaukee on Wednesday during a special ceremony similar to those held for college athletes.

Marcus Aarsvold Slinger family praises the growing cultural shift toward the trades during apprenticeship signing day

"You want to go to a four-year school, more power to you, if you know what you want to do, great, but there is a lot of stuff to do out there," his father Tom Tennis said. "This thing is proof of that."

Marcus Aarsvold Tom Tennis is Jacob's father

Tom said he is proud of the decision and noted how the perception of post-graduation paths has changed since he was in high school.

Watch: Slinger family praises the growing cultural shift toward the trades during Apprenticeship Signing Day

Slinger senior signs on to apprenticeship

"They were like, ‘You’ve got to go to a four-year school!’ They definitely pushed that more," he said. "Now it’s evolved into two-year schools… this sort of union, work jobs in general, and there are a lot of things to do, and it doesn’t necessarily need a four-year degree for it."

Marcus Aarsvold Jacob Tennis is a Slinger High School senior who signed for an apprenticeship with Beeler Construction

Jacob, who has always loved tech ed classes and working with wood, will now get paid to work and learn on the job for four years.

"I didn’t want to do college, and trades are the thing I want to do. So, I found this and liked what it’s about, so I took the job," he said. "It felt good to do it and know what I’m going to do for my future."

Marcus Aarsvold Nick Gudex is the Director of Field Operations and Safety at Beeler Construction

The Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters hosts career signing days to promote their work as construction industry veterans emphasize the need for more young workers.

Beeler Construction Director of Field Operations and Safety Nick Gudex said they need more new talent.

Marcus Aarsvold Doug Volland is a business representative for the Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters

"There is a growing interest, but there is an even greater growing need," he said. "There are a lot more folks who are at the retiring age who are retiring out than even coming in. That alone is an impact."

Doug Holland with the Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters said school districts like Slinger are catching on to the value of the trades.

"It shows a real cultural change," he said. "Because we’re seeing support not just from parents, but from school systems."

Marcus Aarsvold Slinger family praises the growing cultural shift toward the trades during apprenticeship signing day

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