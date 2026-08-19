RICHFIELD, Wis. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Hubertus, a community in Washington County, as residents across southeast Wisconsin clean up from Tuesday's severe storms.

Marcus Aarsvold Richfield community cleans up major tree damage after EF0 tornado touched down in Hubertus

In Richfield, huge trees are down across homes in the Hubertus community, where Richard Langreck said the tornado came out of nowhere and left just as quickly.

"It was so sudden. It was crazy!" he said. "All of a sudden, bam! It just happened! Before we knew it, it was dang near over with!"

Marcus Aarsvold Richard Langreck dealt with tornado damage in Richfield

The winds uprooted trees Langreck planted 45 years ago.

Mailboxes were lifted out of the ground, trees were split in half and Langreck couldn't even walk through his front door due to a fallen tree.

Marcus Aarsvold Richfield community cleans up major tree damage after EF0 tornado touched down in Hubertus

Down the road, Chris Soehrmann and her family are also dealing with downed trees. She said this kind of storm has never blown through the area.

"I had the news on, I was all excited that the Brewers were going to be on... and then I couldn't see out the windows!" Soehrmann said. "Then pure devastation when you walked out of the door, you know? You just saw trees ripped from the roots. It's just kind of sad."

Marcus Aarsvold Chris Soehrmann dealt with tornado damage in Richfield

Her hot tub cover blew away, patio chairs ended up in a neighbor's lawn and she still hasn't located her grill.

Soehrmann said she is thankful no one was hurt and grateful for neighbors who brought over their woodchipper to help with cleanup.

"It is what it is, you know?" she said. "We'll deal with it. We'll get through it!"

The fire department confirmed no one was hurt. The village's transfer station will be open all week where residents can drop off tree limbs and branches.

Marcus Aarsvold Richfield community cleans up major tree damage after EF0 tornado touched down in Hubertus

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