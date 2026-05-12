JACKSON, Wis. — The West Bend School District broke ground on a new elementary school in the Village of Jackson, set to open in fall 2027 as the district works through years of budget challenges, declining enrollment and facility consolidation.

Parents and Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer gathered to mark the milestone, which comes after multiple failed referendums before voters approved the plan in 2024.

"I'm just really excited for the future," Regan Minaudo said. "It's time!"

She and Heather Nothem are both parents who live in Jackson.

Marcus Aarsvold Parents and students celebrate new school after years of referendums with Jackson Elementary groundbreaking

Minaudo said the new school will bring something the community has been missing.

"I think having more consistency and unity is going to be incredible," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold Reagan Minaudo and Heather Nothem are both parents who live in Jackson

The new building will replace a facility dating back to 1915 that parents said no longer meets the needs of students and would require expensive upgrades to maintain.

Watch: Parents and students break ground on new school after years of referendums in the West Bend School District

Budget surplus plan for public schools

By 2027, the district plans to close two other elementary school buildings as part of its consolidation plan, leaving the district with 4 total elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Nothem said the new structure will help young minds handle the transition between schools better.

"That feels right for that age and to have 6th, 7th, and 8th in one building," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold Jennifer Wimmer is the superintendent of the West Bend School District

Wimmer acknowledged that not everyone in the community supports directing more tax dollars toward schools and said the district is committed to transparency throughout the process.

"We're working diligently so that their tax dollars are being good stewards of those," she said. "And then continue to communicate throughout the process, so they can keep an eye there."

Wimmer also said she welcomed news that the state legislature and governor reached an agreement on the budget surplus, which could mean more state funding for the district.

"The hardest thing for us is navigating uncertainty," she said. "Or if something was anticipated and then it wasn't given. So, that's been a welcome relief today. We'll start looking into what that means for our district and planning for the future."

Marcus Aarsvold Parents and students celebrate new school after years of referendums with Jackson Elementary groundbreaking

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