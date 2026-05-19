Ovarian cancer can't keep one Hartford softball coach off the field

GLENDALE, Wis. — Hartford High School co-head softball coach Emily Martin spent the last year battling ovarian cancer while holding onto one goal beyond survival — coaching her team through the season.

Martin endured six rounds of chemotherapy, lost her hair, and underwent a significant surgery during her battle with ovarian cancer.

"It was tough," she said. "I couldn't even raise my arms above my head because my surgery was pretty significant — there were a lot of organs removed."

Marcus Aarsvold Emily Martin is a co head coach for the Hartford Union High School varsity softball team living with Ovarian Cancer

Through it all, she leaned on the same mindset she instills in her athletes. Her goal from the beginning was clear.

"I preach positivity and visualization, so I thought I better practice what I preach," she said. "My goal going into the whole thing was to get back and coach."

The team rallied around Martin, making T-shirts and helmets featuring the teal ribbon in her honor. Her players say the support goes both ways.

Marcus Aarsvold Alivia Fischer, Savanna Voss and Jenna Martin play softball for Hartford Union High School

Senior Alivia Fischer said the bond between the team and their coach runs deep.

"She's there for us when we're playing, on and off the field," Fischer said. "We're there for her, too, with what she's going through."

Fellow senior Savanna Voss said Martin's fight has given the team added motivation.

"We play for her in many games that we've played this season," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford softball coach accomplishes goal of coaching through ovarian cancer battle this season

Among those inspired is Martin's daughter, Jenna Martin, a junior on the team.

"Ever since she got diagnosed, I always think I'm playing for my mom today," Jenna said. "She's on the back of my helmet, I know she's always got me, and I'm so happy I can play for her."

Martin said the experience has reinforced what the sport means to her and her players.

"This game is more than the yellow ball. It's about life lessons, grit, grind, and life is the same way," she said. "So, instilling those values in teenage women is super important."

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford softball coach won't let ovarian cancer keep her off the field

The team's support, Jenna's strength, and the love of the game have brought Martin to a much better place as the Hartford varsity softball team continues its winning season.

The team has two more games this week before the playoffs begin the following week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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