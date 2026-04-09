One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON — One person died after getting into a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Communication Center began receiving 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash on CTY TK H at Forest View Road in Farmington, with a caller saying that the driver of a gray SUV was not responsive.

KSTU

Deputies were dispatched to the scene along with help from Boltonville Fire and First responders, and West Bend Rescue.

Deputies found the driver and only occupant of the gray SUV was found unresponsive. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on the driver but were unsuccessful.

The driver of the second vehicle, a blue SUV, was conscious and alert.

According to the initial investigation and witness statements, the blue SUV was heading westbound on CTY TK H and was approaching the Forest View Road intersection when the gray SUV, which was heading eastbound, attempted to turn northbound on Forest View in front of the blue SUV, and was hit on the passenger side.

CTY TK H and Forest View Road were closed for around three and a half hours for the emergency response and cleanup.

The incident is still under investigation.

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