"No creature should have to die like this": Hunters fear EHD will decimate Washington County deer herd

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — A virus has killed more than 775 deer in Washington County just days before archery hunting season begins, raising concerns among hunters and wildlife officials.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, known as EHD, is spread by midges — tiny bugs that bite deer. Infected deer become lethargic and dehydrated before eventually hemorrhaging.

Hunter Michael Flanders found a dead doe in his woods that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said was most likely killed by EHD.

"It breaks my heart. It literally does. No creature should have to die like this," Flanders said. "Nobody likes to see animals suffer. This is not what we want."

Marcus Aarsvold Michael Flanders lives and hunts in Washington County

He will not hunt this season for the first time in 40 years. His group of eight friends has also decided to sit out, and they're calling on the DNR to suspend deer hunting in Washington County this year.

"If this continues to decimate the herd and the DNR doesn't call for a stop to hunting deer this year in Washington County," he said. "It's going to decimate hunting in Washington County for generations to come."

DNR Wildlife Biologist Steffen Peterson, who monitors Washington and Ozaukee counties, acknowledged the local impact is severe.

"On a local scale, yeah, this is catastrophic!" he said. "If we're talking at a township level."

Marcus Aarsvold Steffen Peterson is a wildlife biologist for the Wisconsin DNR in Washington County

However, Peterson said the DNR will not advise people to stop hunting. He said the deer herd in the area has grown 42% over the last five years, consists of over 16,000 deer and will not be decimated by the outbreak.

"If we zoom the scope out to a county level, to a southeast Wisconsin level," he said. "I think that changes the story from catastrophic to something that our herd can withstand."

Peterson said there is no way to stop the spread of EHD. The DNR is asking the public to report any additional dead deer they find and that officials will study the full impacts of the outbreak next spring.

People can report dead deer through the following methods:



email dnrwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov

call 608-267-0866

Peterson also said there has been no known transfer of EHD from deer to humans, but the virus can spread to livestock. Officials are urging farmers in the area to monitor their animals closely.

Marcus Aarsvold "No creature should have to die like this": Hunters fear EHD will decimate Washington County deer herd

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