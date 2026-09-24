TOWN OF BARTON, Wis. — The name Paul Cypher means a lot to the Washington County community. He ran an orchard in the Town of Barton, outside of West Bend, from 1950 to 1970. Now, a new family has transformed that same abandoned farm back into a thriving orchard.

Danielle and Brandon Kohn have put two years of blood, sweat, and a few tears into the transformation.

Watch Marcus Aarsvold's report in the video player below:

New orchard breathes life into abandoned Barton farm

"It was a mess!" Brandon said. "(It's) stressful at times — a lot of sacrifice. But it's been amazing watching this place transform from an abandoned property to what it is now."

Brandon runs the farm, transporting pumpkins and planting future apple trees.

Danielle and Brandon Kohn Adina Orchards brings new life to historic Barton farm once run by Paul Cypher

Danielle makes the pizzas and said they couldn't do it without their family, friends, and local artists who sell their work at the farm.

"I think they're just excited to see new life here," Danielle said. "So, it's been awesome support from the community."

All the art, candles, and food products at Adina Orchards feature local ingredients.

Stephanie Loether, the retail and office manager, said the community is craving connection to the land and to their neighbors.

"I value the hard work and character of people, risk-takers, who are willing to step out, try something new, and bless the community," Loether said. "I think that's something that we're all trying to get back to a little bit."

Marcus Aarsvold Stephanie Loether is the retail and office manager at Adina Orchards

The Kohns hope the orchard delivers a sense of peace — a place grandparents can remember, and future generations can feel inspired by.

"Just allow them to unplug, disconnect from the chaos of life, get some good food," Brandon said. "And just be."

Their main goal in redoing the barn is to bring people back to a safe space, create new memories, and enjoy quality time face to face.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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