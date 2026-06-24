MOWA exhibit explores the complex meaning of the American dream

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is hosting an exhibit that explores what it truly means to be American — the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Guest curator Rafael Francisco Salas helped put together "The American Landscape — Beyond the Horizon," an exhibit that uses Wisconsin's woods, lakes, and bluffs as a lens to examine how the United States has changed over the years and what the American experience looks like depending on who you are.

"Being American right now is complex," Salas said. "Just having a nationalistic red, white and blue celebration I don't think tells the story in an enough detail."

Marcus Aarsvold Rafael Francisco Salas is the guest curator for MOWA's exhibit The American Landscape: Beyond The Horizon

The exhibit is part of the America 250th anniversary commemoration and is designed to go beyond a surface-level patriotic celebration. Salas said the goal is to present a fuller picture of American history — one that doesn't shy away from its more difficult chapters.

"I'm proud to be an American as well, right? But I think the best way to honor that history is to dig in and understand it better and to not hide elements that may not be as celebratory as the others," he said. "There's a lot to it that viewers can think about in terms of what America is like right now. Who are our winners. Which winners and why?"

Marcus Aarsvold Barbara Soto was inspired by MOWA's exhibit examining America's 250th birthday

Visitor Barbara Soto said the exhibit resonated with her personally. With Native American and German heritage, she said the exhibit captured her diverse background well.

"It's very personal to me," she said. "That's inspiring. I'm glad they have touched on it."

For Soto, the American dream is about freedom and possibility — and she hopes that continues for generations to come.

"The American dream? It means pursuing what I want to do, what I can do and having the right to do it no matter what your background," she said. "No matter what your education, nationality and you can pursue it according to your desire and not being held back."

Marcus Aarsvold MOWA exhibit explores the complex meaning of the American dream

"The American Landscape — Beyond the Horizon" runs through July 19 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.

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