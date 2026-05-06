WEST BEND, Wis. — Paul Henry David, a Town of West Bend man who was living at a Girl Scout camp, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Washington County court.

Marcus Aarsvold Paul Henry David is charged with additional counts of domestic abuse and firearm possession in Washington County court

Branch 3 Judge Michael Kenitz read in the 19 counts filed against David in March, along with 4 new counts added to the criminal complaint. The case involves drug and gun possession as well as domestic violence charges.

The updated criminal complaint reveals deputies were called to Camp Silver Brook by David's wife, who said he was mad at her, pushed her head into the wall and injured her.

Marcus Aarsvold Paul Henry David is charged with additional counts of domestic abuse and firearm possession in Washington County court

According to the amended criminal complaint, if convicted, David could spend additional time in prison because the alleged offenses took place at a home on Girl Scout property.

Watch: Man accused of drug, gun possession and domestic violence at Girl Scout camp waives preliminary hearing right

New charges added in Girl Scout camp case

"Because it is alleged that the offense took place within 1000 feet of a youth center or community center, a Girl Scout campground specifically," Judge Kenitz said. "That maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by 5 years."

TMJ4 News reached out to an attorney on David's defense team, who did not respond.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 20 in West Bend.

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