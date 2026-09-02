KEWASKUM, Wis. — The Village of Kewaskum is facing another leadership shakeup after interim Village Board President Jim Hovland resigned after only one month in the role, citing unexpected health issues.

Hovland did not appear at the board meeting and did not answer his phone. He submitted only a written statement.

Marcus Aarsvold Kewaskum interim village board president resigns after one month, citing health issues

Village Clerk Tammy Butz read from that statement.

"This was not an easy decision,"she read. "As I have greatly valued the opportunity to serve our community."

Hovland's resignation comes after a turbulent year for the village. The previous board president and village administrator left their roles this spring following an unsuccessful attempt to fire the police chief.

The board voted to appoint Trustee Mary Schlitt as the new interim president. Schlitt said she wants to bring more transparency to the board's proceedings.

Marcus Aarsvold Mary Schlitt was voted in as interim village president in Kewaskum

"The one thing that I would like to see is even when we're in closed session… that we come out and at least make a statement," she said. "At least let the public know...why we can't discuss this publicly at this time."

Schlitt said the board will now focus on hiring a new village administrator and filling Hovland's vacant trustee seat.

Kewaskum resident Stephanie Kingsbury said she has concerns about the ongoing instability.

"I definitely have questions on what's going on," she said. "Why is this happening? Why is so much of our taxpayer money being wasted and what are we going to do about it? That's what I find myself asking."

Marcus Aarsvold Stephanie Kingsbury lives in Kewaskum

Kingsbury said she wants the board to be held more accountable and hopes the latest changes prompt greater community engagement.

Despite her frustrations, Kingsbury said the turmoil has had at least one positive effect.

"Some of this has been a very a good thing because it's opened people's eyes to what is going on in our community," she said. "Thankfully now that people are really paying attention, I think people are voicing their opinions on what's happening."

Marcus Aarsvold Kewaskum interim village board president resigns after one month, citing health issues

Anyone interested in filling Hovland's vacant trustee seat is asked to contact the clerk's office, make a presentation, and apply in person at the September 21 board meeting.

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