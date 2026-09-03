VILLAGE OF JACKSON, Wis. — Residents on Center Street in Jackson support a proposal to open a gymnastics facility in the area, though some have questions about parking.

Non-profit Washington County Sports Center, Inc. is proposing to open a gymnastics and recreation facility inside a building on Center Street. The facility would occupy the front and back end of the building, which also houses a pet training business and storage space.

Jill Waters, who lives in Jackson, said she welcomes the idea.

Marcus Aarsvold Jackson residents support proposed gymnastics center but raise parking concerns ahead of vote

"We did have a bar up on the corner that created a lot of issues over the years," she said. "So having a gymnastics place to me wouldn't be a problem."

William Adams co-owns Royal Oak Antiques, an antique store next door to the proposed facility. He said he hopes the gymnastics center would bring more foot traffic to the area and potentially draw parents into his shop.

Marcus Aarsvold William Adams co-owns Royal Oak Antiques in Jackson

"I think that's pretty cool," he said. "There are several buildings for sale. It would be nice to see them sold and occupied."

Parking is one concern residents have raised. Waters said the limited parking near the building gives her pause.

"There's not a ton of parking over there, so I'm not quite sure," she said. "That would be the only thing that I would be concerned about living here is where are all of these people going to park?"

Marcus Aarsvold Jill Waters lives in Jackson

With a new school under construction, new subdivisions being added, and increasingly heavy traffic, some residents said they hope the community retains its small-town character.

"We still don't have a big downtown of any kind, but that's okay," Waters said. "It's kind of nice to have the small town, you know? And to keep that feel."

The village board will hold a public hearing and then vote on the proposal at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Village of Jackson Jackson residents support proposed gymnastics center but raise parking concerns ahead of vote

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