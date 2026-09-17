Holy Hill arts and crafts fair takes on added importance after August flooding damage

HUBERTUS, Wis. — Holy Hill is preparing for its annual arts and crafts fair — its biggest fundraiser of the year — and this year the stakes are higher than usual.

In August, a broken water pipe caused major flooding damage to the basilica's gift shop, cutting into revenue at one of Wisconsin's most visited religious sites.

Father Michael-Joseph Paris, the prior at Holy Hill, said the damage has made this year's event carry more meaning.

"There's all kinds of loss that came from that," he said. "This does take on a little more weight this year because of that experience that we just had."

Marcus Aarsvold Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris is a prior at Holy Hill

Part of the proceeds from the arts and crafts fair go toward supporting the historic basilica, which draws 1 million visitors per year from around the world.

Bob Goodpaster, a volunteer with the Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair, said the work done at Holy Hill makes the fundraiser a worthy cause.

"They're constantly ministering to people that are coming in, needing to find God and some peace here," he said. "For us to be able to help Holy Hill be able to afford to do that is a really good cause."

Marcus Aarsvold Bob Goodpaster is a volunteer with Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair

Goodpaster helps set up the event each year and said the fair is about more than just raising money.

"It's not totally just about money," he said. "But it's also about a community event because the grounds are so beautiful, you can just come here and relax."

He said the arts and crafts on display are beyond unique, but it's the community that makes the event special.

"You get to a point in your life where you can give back," he said. "Be a part of something bigger and more special in life. This is one of those."

400 volunteers and thousands of attendees are expected at this year's fair, with proceeds going toward the gift shop rebuild.

Paris said the outpouring of support is humbling.

Marcus Aarsvold Holy Hill arts and crafts fair takes on added importance after August flooding damage

"Honestly, for me it's surreal," he said. "You see all of the love, energy and devotion of all of these people that come out to make this thing happen."

The arts and crafts fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

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