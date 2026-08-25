HARTFORD, Wis. — A Hartford woman is fighting a $920 water bill after her meter recorded 92,000 gallons of water used in a single day — a charge she said she should not have to pay.

Michelle Christenson said she has never had an issue with Hartford Utilities until receiving her June bill, which came in at $920. Her previous bills ran about $100.

"I was astonished! I thought, oh my god! There's no way!" Christenson said. "I can't even fathom what 92,000 gallons are. That's just...How do you even quantify that? Everything would've had to have been flowing."

Marcus Aarsvold Michelle Christenson is a Hartfrod woman dealing with high water bill

Her meter shows 92,000 gallons of water were used on June 25.

Christenson is in the process of moving to Arizona, selling her Hartford home and flying back and forth between the two states. She thought she may have missed something, but when Hartford Utilities came out to inspect, they found no visible issue.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford woman fights $920 water bill after meter shows 92,000 gallons used in one day

"He brought up about using the garden hose, and I was like that's not possible," Christenson said. "I had somebody mow my lawn, the hoses are turned off, I have ring cameras in the back, the front and the side."

TMJ4 News called the city to see if someone could speak on camera. A spokesperson declined but said they do not know what happened, saying it could have been an unseen pipe leak or toilet leak.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford woman fights $920 water bill after meter shows 92,000 gallons used in one day

Christenson said she has tried to find a middle ground with the city, but said they have declined.

"I said what about a courtesy? We can do something like decrease it," Christenson said. "She said, 'That doesn't happen. You used the water and you pay.'"

The utilities director told TMJ4 News that by law, all the city can do now is direct Christenson to take the matter up with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin — which she plans to do.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford woman fights $920 water bill after meter shows 92,000 gallons used in one day

"I was frustrated," Christenson said. "I felt like they were calling me a liar, too bad and so sad. Just pay the money, be quiet and be happy about it."

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