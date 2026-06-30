HARTFORD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) issued a formal warning to a Hartford Kwik Trip after the store raised its fuel prices more than once within a 24-hour period — a violation of state law.

The warning letter, dated April 13, 2026, was sent to Kwik Trip, Inc.'s Petroleum Department at its La Crosse headquarters. It states the violations occurred on January 5 and January 6, 2026, at the store located at 1411 E. Sumner Street in Hartford.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford Kwik Trip cited for raising fuel prices more than once in 24 hours, state says

DATCP Trade Practices Section Manager Karl Doyle signed the letter, which states the warning "constitutes a final disposition of the matter" and that no further action will be taken by DATCP and none is required of Kwik Trip.

Watch: Hartford Kwik Trip cited for raising fuel prices more than once in 24 hours, state says

Hartford Kwik Trip cited for raising fuel prices more than once in 24 hours, state says

DATCP said it was made aware of the issue through consumer complaints.

When TMJ4 News visited the store, employees deferred questions to corporate. A Kwik Trip corporate representative declined to address the matter.

"We don't comment on gas prices," he said.

TMJ4 News also reached out to DATCP asking what happens next and what the violation means. The agency did not respond.

If people notice a gas price violation near them, they can contact DATCP to file a complaint.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford Kwik Trip cited for raising fuel prices more than once in 24 hours, state says

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