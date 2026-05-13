GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A dump truck crash at Germantown's Diensville intersection last Wednesday is drawing attention to what residents describe as a dangerous four-way stop — and police agree it poses a risk to drivers.

Germantown police confirmed no one was killed in the crash. Deep tire ruts dug into the dirt and broken glass from the crash remained visible at the scene one week later.

Germantown Historical Society Germantown's Diensville intersection raises safety concerns after dump truck crash

The intersection sits at the crossing of Maple Lane Road, Holy Hill Road and Fond du Lac Avenue. Stop signs are posted on Maple Lane Road and Holy Hill Road, but residents say speeding on Fond du Lac Avenue is the core problem. The posted speed limit on that stretch is 35 mph.

Watch: Germantown's Diensville intersection raises safety concerns after dump truck crash

Local leaders look into dangerous intersection in Germantown

Police said the intersection is particularly dangerous and are asking drivers to slow down. For those stopped at one of the stop signs, police are urging extra caution before pulling into the intersection because visibility is limited.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown's Diensville intersection raises safety concerns after dump truck crash

The Germantown Historical Society drew attention to the safety concerns after posting a photo of the crash online and calling on local elected officials to take action. The Historical Society declined to speak on camera but said village leaders responded to their post, and they are thankful officials are looking into a solution. Their building is located right on the corner of the intersection where the president said he heard the crash happen, called 911, and then ran out to help the drivers impacted.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown's Diensville intersection raises safety concerns after dump truck crash

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