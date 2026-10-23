GERMANTOWN, Wis. — As the World Series fills up fans’ calendars across Wisconsin, one Germantown bride-to-be has had her wedding date circled long before the Brewers clinched.

Samantha Korsi is just two days away from marrying the love of her life, with her wedding day falling on the same day as World Series Game 2.

"For us, we don't want it to just be a wedding. We want it to be a party and a celebration," Korsi said.

Korsi said the possibility of the Brewers making it to the World Series added even more excitement to the couple’s big day.

"He goes, World Series could be is going to be like right over our wedding. I was like, how cool would that be if the Brewers actually made it this year? So it's just been a lot of excitement."

The couple plans to bring Brewers spirit to their reception, with TVs showing the game and guests welcome to change into Brewers gear.

"In my eyes, people are going to watch the game regardless if we have it on the TVs. They'll just be sitting at their tables on their phones watching it. Where I'd rather have them up and being interactive and you know on the dance floor," Korsi said.

Germantown bride-to-be sharing wedding day with the World Series

The World Series wedding isn't the only way the couple's love of Wisconsin sports has shaped their plans. Korsi and her fiancé tried to get married at American Family Field when they were planning their wedding about two years ago.

“We were told just because of our date, we couldn't have it at the stadium," Korsi said.

She said the Brewers keep October open in case the team makes it to the World Series.

"We've kind of joked that like we've willed that into fruition," Korsi said.

Instead, Korsi and her fiancé will tie the knot at the Timber Rattlers stadium in Appleton, keeping their wedding close to the Brewers.

While some guests have canceled because of the World Series, Korsi said she's looking on the bright side.

"I was promised a foul ball if one was caught from one of my family members that are going to the game. So, and like, if you can get a game, a ticket to a game, like you can't really choose it. You gotta just take what you get. So I can't be too mad," Korsi said. "Like I said, we would be there if we could be."

For Korsi and her fiancé Joe, it's a wedding day that brings together two of their biggest passions: their love for each other and their love for Wisconsin sports.

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