Full Throttle Fest returns to West Bend fairgrounds with bigger lineup and still affordable tickets

WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend's Full Throttle Fest is back at the Washington County Fairgrounds, and organizers are expecting a bigger crowd than ever for the annual powersports celebration.

West Bend native Benny Carlson has hosted the event for 7 years, keeping ticket prices between $5 and $10.

"These days it's hard to go about anywhere for under $100," he said. "So you're going to be able to see grass drags, cool vendors and all sorts of cool power sports experiences. I think that's what's made the show grow."

Marcus Aarsvold Benny Carlson founded Wide Open Wisconsin Full Throttle Fest in West Bend

According to Washington County Fair Park, 10,000 people attended the festival last year, which draws fans of snowmobiles, ATVs, and other power sport activities. This year, organizers have expanded the event, adding more vendors, stunt shows, and helicopter rides.

"And helicopter rides!" Benny said. "We brought that in this year, so that's going to be fun."

Carlson said he is proud to bring visitors from across the country to West Bend.

"I'm just proud of what my small little team [has done]," he said. "Just to bring back some energy and power sports craziness to Washington County!"

His mother, Georgia Carlson, helps run the event and said she is proud of her son for following his dreams.

Marcus Aarsvold Georgia Carlson's son founded Wide Open Wisconsin Full Throttle Fest in West Bend

"Unbelievable," she said. "I never thought it would grow that fast!"

She said she hopes the family event inspires others to pursue their passions.

"If you put your mind to something, you can do it," Georgia said. "If you're from a small town, large town or whatever I think you can accomplish anything that you want. This is an example of it."

Marcus Aarsvold Full Throttle Fest returns to West Bend fairgrounds with helicopter rides, stunt shows

Friday admission is $5. The festival runs through Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in West Bend.

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