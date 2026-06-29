WEST BEND, Wis. — The family of a Washington County murder victim is speaking out against the man convicted of killing their uncle nearly 30 years ago, after learning he is applying for commutation.

WATCH: Family of murder victim angered by killer's bid for early release in Washington County

Family of murder victim angered by killer's bid for early release in Washington County

Kelly Bodoh was convicted of first-degree homicide in 1998 for shooting Robin Elsinger in the head as he sat in his car in the Town of Wayne. Bodoh, a Hartford native, received a life sentence. He is now applying for commutation, which would allow him to be released from prison early while remaining convicted.

Marcus Aarsvold Jessica Romo and Mike Rosholt speak out against the early release of the man who killed their uncle Robin Elsinger in 1997

Jessica Romo and her cousin Mike Rosholt were in Washington County court when Bodoh was tried and convicted.

"It's like reliving it all over again," Romo said. "[It's] Angering. You know? I was like, 'What the hell? Where does this come from? How can you even think of this to even be a thing?'"

Romo and Rosholt remember their uncle Robin as an outgoing, funny man who was a friend to all. Alsinger and his wife at the time owned R&B Tappers Bar and Grill.

"The laughing, making jokes," Rosholt said. "he was just so much fun to be around and be related to."

Jessica Romo Family of murder victim speaks out against killer's bid for early release in Washington County

In April, Governor Tony Evers reinstated commutations and launched an advisory board to review inmate applications. Bodoh has already applied.

Romo and Rosholt said they did not learn about Bodoh's application through the state's notification process — they found out through social media. They want that to change.

"I don't want to worry about him being out in society," Romo said. "I don't want to worry about running into him and those are all thoughts that were running through my head."

Governor Evers' office declined to speak on camera. In an emailed response, the office did not directly address questions about victim notification but outlined the multi-step nature of the commutation process.

Marcus,



Thank you for reaching out. We think it’s really important to understand this process if you’re going to explain it to viewers:



Just because an individual may be eligible to apply for or may consider applying for a commutation doesn’t mean they will apply for a commutation; just because an individual submits an application for a commutation doesn’t mean their application will be considered by the board; just because an individual is considered for a commutation doesn’t mean the board will recommend them for a commutation; just because an individual may be recommended for a commutation by the board doesn’t mean the commutation will be approved; just because an individual’s commutation is approved doesn’t necessarily mean the individual will be released (because some people may remain incarcerated).

Office of Gov. Tony Evers

During his sentencing hearing in 1998, Bodoh apologized to Elsinger's family. According to court records, Bodoh's motive was that he claimed Elsinger sexually assaulted him three months before the murder, and that shooting him was a PTSD response.

"I know this will never be enough for you to hear," Bodoh said. "But I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused you."

TMJ4 News Kelly Bodoh apologizes to Robin Elsinger's family after being convicted for killing him in 1998.

Bodoh was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility starting in November of 2037. So far he has served 28 years of his 40 year sentence.

Back in 1998, Elsinger's family told TMJ4 News they planned to show up in court for Bodoh's parole hearing and continue to push back against any early release.

"Everybody messes up," Rosholt said. "But when you take other people's lives, there's no reason for it. You made that decision, so now you have to pay the consequences."

Washington County District Attorney Barry Braatz is strongly opposed to Bodoh's early release.

“I strongly oppose the commutation of Kelly Bodoh’s sentence. Bodoh committed a heinous crime when he executed the victim by firing two rounds into the victim’s head from close range. This was an incredibly serious and egregious offense that the citizens of Washington County have not forgotten. Commutation would not only unduly depreciate the very serious nature of the offense but would also minimize the impact Bodoh’s actions have had on the victims, who are now forced to relive the murder of their loved one once again. The judge who imposed Bodoh’s sentence was best suited to determine the appropriate sentence and commutation would diminish the authority of the court.” Barry Braatz, Washington County District Attorney

He said it is not clear if or when the advisory board might consider Bodoh's case.

"Put yourselves in our shoes," Romo said. "Picture it as your family member who was taken from you in such a harsh way. Would you want that person out? And have the possibility of running into them?"

Judge Michael Kenitz denied Bodoh's motion to modify his sentence in 2023. Kenitz wrote that he "stands by that decision" in Bodoh's commutation application filed in April.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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