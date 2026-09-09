Community mourns loss of 2 people killed in Slinger motorcycle crash near beloved local bar

SLINGER, Wis. — The community of Ackerville in Slinger is grieving the loss of two people killed in a motorcycle crash less than a mile from Sheryl's Club on Highway 175.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Eric Anderson and Emerald Tingue both died in the crash. Tingue worked as a bartender at the club.

Holly Wiese Emerald Tingue was one of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Slinger on August 29th

Sheryl Seifert, who owns the bar, remembered Anderson fondly.

"Eric was a wonderful friend to everybody here," Seifert said.

Marcus Aarsvold Sheryl Seifert owns Sheryl's Club in Slinger

Bar manager Ashley Shafer said Tingue was more than an employee.

"She was not just a bartender, she was a friend and to us she was family," Shafer said.

Marcus Aarsvold Ashley Shafer is the manager at Sheryl's Club in Slinger

Fellow bartender Holly Wiese said Tingue had finished her shift and left on Anderson's motorcycle for a short ride before the crash occurred. Wiese said she heard the crash and ran out to her friends on the side of the road.

"I was there for her last minutes that she had," Wiese said. "I never thought that moment was going to be my last with her."

Bartender Kylie Rosewicz said she is still processing the loss.

"I still wake up and check my phone for her message," she said. "Then it hits me all over again."

Marcus Aarsvold Holly Wiese and Kylie Rosewicz are both bartenders at Sheryl's Club in Slinger

Since Tingue's death, the bar has become a gathering place for those who loved her to grieve, share memories and raise money for her young daughter.

"There will not be a day that someone is not going to bring Emerald up," Shafer said. "She is gone, but she will never be forgotten. She's a part of our story, history and experience here."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the crash. Investigators said speed was a factor, but a toxicology report has not been completed.

Marcus Aarsvold Community mourns loss of 2 people killed in Slinger motorcycle crash near beloved local bar

Sheryl's Club will host a car show fundraiser for Tingue's family on September 21 in Slinger.

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