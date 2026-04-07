Charges filed against Kewaskum police chief, lieutenant, in hiring investigation

Kewaskum's village board says it has filed charges against the police department's chief and a lieutenant, after they say standards in the hiring process of an officer were not met.

The board filed charges against police Chief Thomas Bishop and Lt. Bryan Frank.

Village board members say the charges were filed with the Kewaskum Police and Fire Commission, which is the group responsible for pursuing disciplinary action in law enforcement. The charges were filed after an independent investigation was conducted with the guidance of the village's labor and employment counsel.

Earlier this year, board members say they were informed of allegations from the early 2000s involving the officer during his employment with a prior law enforcement agency in Juneau County. They say those allegations resulted in disciplinary findings that were upheld on appeal in Juneau County Circuit Court. Board members say ultimately, the allegations led to his termination from the Juneau County law enforcement agency.

According to the village board, the officer's application to the Kewaskum Police Department did not disclose the reason for the conclusion of his prior employment. Village board members say the independent investigation examined whether appropriate due diligence was conducted prior to the officer’s hiring, and whether department leadership fulfilled its responsibilities under established hiring and vetting procedures.

Village board members say the findings support the board’s determination that the hiring process did not meet the standards expected and was not in the best interest of the department or the community. They say the Police and Fire Commission will now conduct its own proceeding in accordance with Wisconsin law.

Board members say the officer remains on paid administrative leave while the next steps in the process are determined.

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