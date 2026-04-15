2-mile stretch of Washington County Highway M to close for reconstruction

JACKSON, Wis. — The Washington County Highway Department will reconstruct a 2-mile stretch of County Trunk Highway M in the Town of Jackson, from County Trunk Highway T (Western Avenue) to State Highway 60.

The project is expected to begin this week.

The road will be closed to through traffic; however, residents and business patrons will be able to access their homes or businesses as needed.

The intersections of Bridge Road and Sherman Road with County Trunk Highway M will be reconstructed as part of this project and will be closed to through traffic as well.

A detour route will be posted for north-south travel and will use County Trunk Highway T, County Trunk Highway G and State Highway 60.

For more information, visit the Washington County Highway Department website or call 262-335-4435.

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