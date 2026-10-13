SLINGER, Wis. — A 13-year-old Slinger Middle School eighth grader is about to self-publish his third book, even after a publishing company chose not to pick him up.

Henry Nichols already has two books available on Amazon, and a third is on the way. The rejection did not stop him.

"It was disappointing while at the same time more motivation to keep my trying," he said.

Henry credits Slinger Middle School teachers for inspiring his writing journey, including his sixth grade English teacher Lindsey Poirier.

"Teachers don't always get the recognition that they would like, but small moments like this are huge," she said. "This is why we do what we do."

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13-year-old Slinger author publishing third book, credits teachers for inspiring his writing journey

His first book, "The Most Average Kid Until I Wasn't," is about growing up. Writing has also become a tool for personal growth.

"It's helped me express my thoughts as I get older and helps me become a better person." Henry said. "It can be small things that make a big difference on other people."

Marcus Aarsvold Henry Nichols is a 13-year-old author from Slinger

His second book is titled "Unnoticed."

Poirier said she believes Henry's writing will make him even more noticed in the future.

"I'm going to get teary-eyed," she said. "Every teacher just wants to be acknowledged, seen and he listened to me. I touched somebody's life and that's really, really cool. So, thanks, Henry."

Marcus Aarsvold Lindsey Poirier is an English and language arts teacher at Slinger Middle School

Henry plans to become a teacher and continue writing. His third book is set to come out in December.

"I didn't know I did it until I finished it," he said. "If you just kind of turn it into a hobby, it becomes more enjoyable."

He hopes his story inspires others to follow their dreams.

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