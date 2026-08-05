Whitewater residents push back on proposal to eliminate UW-Whitewater polling place

WHITEWATER — The city of Whitewater is considering closing its UW-Whitewater voting location during certain elections. Students and community members told city council their frustration with the idea during Tuesday night's board meeting.

City council had planned to vote on the measure Tuesday, but instead decided to table the discussion until UW-Whitewater classes resume after a motion from council member Orin Artsmith.

The measure would consolidate the city's two polling locations into one for "low turnout elections," in the city's words. The on-campus polling place closure, if it is approved, would apply in elections without a presidential or gubernatorial race.

"Odd years, when there are no Presidential or Gubernatorial elections, I do not think we should have polling locations on campus," said the Whitewater city staff recommendation within the city council agenda item. "It is a lot of work to set up both locations and find the workers to fill both locations.

Students and community members who attended the city council meeting were wholly against the idea.

"Keeping the campus polling location is more than just about convenience," said UW-Whitewater student Sadie West. "It's about accessibility, civic engagement, and understanding that students are part of the community."

"How do you put the value of a dollar on a person's ability to cast their vote?" said Whitewater resident Jan Bilgen. "We're disenfranchising people when we say it's too much money."

Whitewater Common Council will take up the agenda item again on September 15.

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