WHITEWATER — Whitewater hopes to become a place where more people live when classes are not in session. Walworth County's largest city is poised to grow even more with new housing.

TMJ4 The city limits of Whitewater.

The newest project, Stonehaven, broke ground on Wednesday afternoon. The development on Bluff Road near the city's eastern edge will feature fourteen new homes aimed at first-time homebuyers for prices around $300,000.

TMJ4 A new development in Whitewater will feature fourteen homes aimed at first-time homebuyers.

Jenna Powell-Wolf lives down the street from the future Stonehaven site. She moved to Whitewater as a first-time homebuyer in 2019 and said she is more than satisfied with her choice.

TMJ4 Jenna Powell-Wolf moved to Whitewater when she bought her first home.

"We like our neighborhood. We've got a lot of younger kids, so our kids can play with them and things like that," Powell-Wolf said. "It's really just a good community to be a part of."

She said she is encouraged by all of the new housing construction around Whitewater, which includes a large apartment building in the same neighborhood and a mixed-use development now under construction next to downtown.

TMJ4 A new apartment building under construction in Whitewater.

"It feels like it's good for the community," Powell-Wolf said. "I'm sure there are people who have their opinions on it, and I totally respect that, but for us, it's not troublesome."

Watch: Whitewater neighbors witness new housing construction across the city

Whitewater neighbors witness new housing construction across the city

Stonehaven developer Tim Vandeville says the first homes could be ready for families in 60 days since the homes are being built off-site and moved to the site. He said he wants to provide new housing as soon as he can because of the demand.

TMJ4 The groundbreaking for fourteen homes in Whitewater.

"There's an entire generation of people that are being priced out of the market in general, and future buyers will be completely priced out," Vandeville said. "For us, it was a mission about tackling affordability and attainability."

The Stonehaven development is not the only new addition to the neighborhood. Whitewater City Council also approved the future construction of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store and early child education center on Bluff Road during their meeting Tuesday night.

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