Volunteers continue cleaning up tree damage in Walworth County nearly a month after powerful storm

DELAVAN LAKE — The all-hands-on-deck effort to restore the severely affected areas of Walworth County after disaster storm is still going. Volunteer groups still need more hands to keep up with what nature left behind.
Volunteers with the Disaster Response Team focused their energy on the Delavan Lake area three weeks after the storm rolled through.
Friday's group included Justin Kindgren, who said he was inspired to volunteer from his church congregation in East Troy.
"I think this is my sixth day out here," Kindgren said. "It's being the hands and feet of Jesus and helping our community when they're in need."
Danielle Malmar lives down the street from where the Disaster Response Team volunteers deployed on Friday. She visited the site to watch and encourage the team during their work.
"It's really encouraging, especially with how many people came out and the equipment they brought with them," Malmar said.
Volunteers have used chainsaws and heavy machinery to clean up fallen trees consistently since the storm knocked them down, but there are still a lot of trees to manage even after the non-stop effort.
"It makes our jobs much easier when we've got all the help out here," Kindgren said.
"As the leaves are dying, you can definitely see more of all the damage," Malmar said. "It is cool to slowly see people getting their yards cleaned up."
If you want to volunteer, you must contact the Disaster Response Team through phone or e-mail. Their temporary headquarters at Immanuel Lutheran Church closed at the beginning of the week.
You can reach out to the Disaster Response Team at (262) 308-1105 or through e-mail at response@widrt.org.
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