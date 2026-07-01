Visitors flock to Lake Geneva during heatwave and add to $1 billion Walworth County tourism economy

LAKE GENEVA — Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva became a busy place while temperatures touched the 90s. The summer recreation is the main reason why tourism is now a billion-dollar industry in Walworth County.

TMJ4 Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.

According to Travel Wisconsin, Walworth County's tourism recorded an economic impact of $1.05 billion in 2025, the first time the annual countywide impact eclipsed $1 billion.

TMJ4 Visitors wait to board a boat cruise in Lake Geneva.

The economic impact figure is based on $807 million worth of visitor purchases in Walworth County last year and $294 million of total labor income. Travel Wisconsin also reports tourism collected $83 million in tax revenue in 2025.

TMJ4 A lifeguard watches over Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.

Many visitors came to Lake Geneva this week from Illinois, where temperatures are as warm or warmer than southeast Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Alex Limperas and his family enjoy a pontoon boat ride on Geneva Lake.

"I've heard its over 103 degrees where we're going to tomorrow, so I am very pleased to be in the cooler weather now," said Ryan Ewing, who visited Riviera Beach from southern Illinois.

TMJ4 Ryan Ewing and his family visited Lake Geneva from southern Illinois.

"Nothing beats this lake," said Alex Limperas, who visited Lake Geneva with his family from the Chicago suburb of Glenview. "I just want to jump off into the lake and get in the water. It's refreshing."

TMJ4 Alex Limperas visited Lake Geneva from the Chicago suburb of Glenview.

Travel Wisconsin reported a statewide tourism economic impact of more than $27 billion in 2025. According to their statistics, six counties, including Walworth County, recorded a tourism economic impact of more than $1 billion last year:



Milwaukee County: $4.43 billion

Dane County: $2.77 billion

Sauk County: $2.09 billion

Waukesha County: $1.85 billion

Brown County: $1.5 billion

Walworth County: $1.05 billion



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