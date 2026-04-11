Three people were arrested after robbing a Mobil Gas Station in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Three people were arrested on Friday evening by the Whitewater Police Department after robbing a Mobil Gas Station, the department announced in a statement on Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the gas station moments after receiving a call about a possible robbery at around 5:42 p.m., located at 804 W. Walworth Avenue. Officers were able to secure the scene and immediately started canvassing the area for the suspects.

According to initial information, two male suspects fled the gas station store on foot, running southbound.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

During their search, four separate individuals approached the officers at different times and identified themselves as witnesses.

According to a statement from the Whitewater Police Department, the four witnesses detailed the robbery, as well as handing over video footage of key moments of the robbery.

Officers were able to identify, through witness observations and video footage, that the suspects had coordinated the robbery with a third person who was acting as their getaway driver.

Further video evidence showed the suspects switching the license plates with the getaway vehicle before robbing the store as a way to avoid identification.

Officers were able to identify and track the suspected vehicle through the City of Whitewater's Flock Safety camera system.

A Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy located the suspected vehicle a few miles outside of the city, heading towards the Kenosha/Racine area. The County then initiated a high-risk traffic stop just outside of Whitewater and took all three suspects into custody.

The three individuals, 22-year-old Racine resident Marquise Robinson, 20-year-old Racine resident Ramone Hargrove-McKinley, and 18-year-old Kenosha resident Savanna Plaza, were transported to the Walworth County Jail, where they were confined on charges for Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, and Retail Theft.

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