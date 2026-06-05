Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes celebrate wins on and off the court at annual Summer Games

WHITEWATER — More than a thousand Special Olympics Wisconsin participants from across the state made their way to Whitewater this weekend for the organization's largest gathering of the year.
The fourth annual Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games kicked off with an opening ceremony at UW-Whitewater Thursday night.
"Just being here and making new friends is the best feeling ever," said Josh Brandenburg, who came from Green Bay for the competition. "Being here is just what I do."
The most popular event was cornhole, which took place inside of UW-Whitewater's Kachel Fieldhouse on Friday. Special Olympics Wisconsin reports more than 300 teams signed up for that event.
The list of athletes signed up for cornhole included Brandenburg as well as brothers Isaac and Noah Radloff from Wausau.
"This was my calling to do something I love and want to do," Brandenburg said.
"I was hyper to get down here," Isaac Radloff said. "I remember, 'Believe with yourself and you can do this.'"
The Summer Games are an accomplishment for the athletes even if they don't go back to their hometowns with a medal.
"I have Williams Syndrome and it literally almost killed me," Brandenburg said. "When I was 12 years old, I could not imagine being this old and being here right now. It blows my mind."
That's why some Special Olympics participants hope people from around Wisconsin come for the competitions even if they are not athletes.
"It's pretty fun down here," Noah Radloff said. "Come on down and join us. Come watch us."
The Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games continues with competitions on Saturday.
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