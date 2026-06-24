Simple Cafe owner explains slow progress of planned Lake Geneva parkside campus development

LAKE GENEVA — Simple Food Group owner Tom Hartz unveiled plans in January to build a new cafe, bakery, and event center on land currently owned by the City of Lake Geneva. He said shovels are not in the ground yet because the permit and approval process is taking longer than expected.

TMJ4 City-owned land next to Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva is slated to become the new home of Simple Food Group.

"The city owns it and they want to be responsible for it, they want it to be the best possible project it can be for the community," said Hartz, who also served as mayor of Lake Geneva from 2018 to 2020.

TMJ4 Simple Food Group owner Tom Hartz.

Lake Geneva City Council narrowly approved Hartz' proposal to purchase the land on Sheridan Springs Road next to the Hillmoor park property for $750,000 in January after Mayor Todd Krause cast a tie-breaking vote.

TMJ4 City-owned land next to Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva is slated to become the new home of Simple Food Group.

Hartz returned to the city council Monday night to ask for a closing date extension from July 20 to the end of the year, which was approved by Lake Geneva alders.

Hartz said he has many more public meetings to go before the project is given the green light to start construction.

TMJ4 City-owned land next to Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva is slated to become the new home of Simple Food Group.

"We've had three thus far where they're looking at the plans and I think we have seven more to go," Hartz said.

The plans include an expanded bakery, a trail connection to Hillmoor Park with parking included, a coffee shop, an event space, and a culinary education center.

TMJ4 The view of Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva from the planned site of Simple Food Group's new campus.

If it does open, some dedicated Simple Cafe customers say they will definitely come by to visit.

"I always come here and I always get the same thing, a grilled cheese and tomato soup," said visitor Chris Morrissey, who said she tried to eat at Simple Cafe whenever she is in Lake Geneva. Over the years, I'd guess I've spent a couple thousand dollars here if not more."

TMJ4 Simple Cafe customer Chris Morrissey.

Since the extension was granted by city council, Hartz estimates the new Simple Cafe campus could break ground in spring 2027 with a hopeful grand opening date of spring 2028.

TMJ4 City-owned land next to Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva is slated to become the new home of Simple Food Group.

"The hardest thing for me to do is to paint the picture for others who don't see it," Hartz said. "We're going to open our doors and windows to the park, we want it to mesh together."

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