ELKHORN — Dozens of seniors with serious medical needs call the Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn their home. The facility is run by Walworth County, who recently finished improvements to the property.

TMJ4 Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Walworth County unveiled the completed $11 million renovation Monday after more than a year of work. The 20-year-old nursing facility now has a new roof, new floors, new furniture, new kitchens, and major improvements to its HVAC, electric, and plumbing systems.

TMJ4 A class at Lakeland Health Care Center.

"The taxpayer's money is getting used for something worthwhile, beneficial, and advantageous to the elderly," said Grace Strehlow, an LHCC resident with stage 4 cancer. "It's about time."

TMJ4 Grace Strehlow in her room at Lakeland Health Care Center.

93-year-old resident Ethel Huttner recently moved into one of the improved rooms. She said she is more than pleased with the experience.

Watch: Residents of Walworth County-owned nursing facility excited after $11 million renovation is completed

Residents of Walworth County-owned nursing facility excited after $11 million renovation is completed

"They wanted to put me in assisted living, but I said no, this is my home now," Huttner said. "I was able to bring a cabinet and a woodpecker my husband made. He was a carpenter; he even made his own casket."

TMJ4 Ethel Huttner looks around her recently renovated room at Lakeland Health Care Center.

Lakeland Health Care Center can care for as many as 90 residents at a time. LHCC administrator Denise Johnson said the renovation shows the facility is a priority for Walworth County.

"Our board is proud to say we can still operate a skilled nursing facility while many counties don't choose to be in this business anymore," Johnson said.

TMJ4 Lakeland Health Care Center administrator Denise Johnson helps resident Ethel Huttner travel to her room.

Strehlow said there is no place she would rather be at this stage of her life.

"This is my home until the day I die," Strehlow said. "To me, it's the world. The Lord blessed me with Lakeland because he knew I needed something to uplift me in my final days."

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