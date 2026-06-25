ELKHORN — Dozens of seniors with serious medical needs call the Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn their home. The facility is run by Walworth County, who recently finished improvements to the property.
Walworth County unveiled the completed $11 million renovation Monday after more than a year of work. The 20-year-old nursing facility now has a new roof, new floors, new furniture, new kitchens, and major improvements to its HVAC, electric, and plumbing systems.
"The taxpayer's money is getting used for something worthwhile, beneficial, and advantageous to the elderly," said Grace Strehlow, an LHCC resident with stage 4 cancer. "It's about time."
93-year-old resident Ethel Huttner recently moved into one of the improved rooms. She said she is more than pleased with the experience.
Watch: Residents of Walworth County-owned nursing facility excited after $11 million renovation is completed
"They wanted to put me in assisted living, but I said no, this is my home now," Huttner said. "I was able to bring a cabinet and a woodpecker my husband made. He was a carpenter; he even made his own casket."
Lakeland Health Care Center can care for as many as 90 residents at a time. LHCC administrator Denise Johnson said the renovation shows the facility is a priority for Walworth County.
"Our board is proud to say we can still operate a skilled nursing facility while many counties don't choose to be in this business anymore," Johnson said.
Strehlow said there is no place she would rather be at this stage of her life.
"This is my home until the day I die," Strehlow said. "To me, it's the world. The Lord blessed me with Lakeland because he knew I needed something to uplift me in my final days."
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