WHITEWATER — Whitewater Police want residents to put safety first while they investigate a series of burglaries from unlocked homes and cars. Police say they have already arrested two suspects in their investigation.

TMJ4 The Whitewater Police Department.

Police posted an alert on May 20 for all Whitewater residents to lock their belongings after "multiple reports of vehicles and residences being entered in the overnight and early morning hours."

TMJ4 Center Street in downtown Whitewater.

They posted an updated alert on May 29 where they said two people of interest were taken into custody two hours away in Sheboygan Falls.

TMJ4 The city of Sheboygan Falls.

19-year-old Lamar Early was charged in Sheboygan County Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon and could face additional charges in Walworth County.

The updated police alert said Early was arrested for offenses that occurred in Whitewater, including:



Burglary

Theft of a firearm

Trespassing

Financial transaction card crimes

Felon in possession of a firearm

TMJ4 The Whitewater Police Department.

Early just started three years of probation in April for a felony charge of misappropriating ID info to obtain money, according to court records.

The second suspect was not identified by Whitewater Police in their alert.

TMJ4 The Whitewater Police Department.

While Whitewater Police continue to investigate the burglaries, some residents say they already feel safe in the city.

Watch: People in Whitewater told to lock their homes and cars after several break-ins

People in Whitewater told to lock their homes and cars after several break-ins

"It's always been a safer town, but obviously, stuff happens," said Mikalah Seward, a UW-Whitewater student who also lived in Seattle and a town of fewer than 2,000 people in Illinois. "My house in Illinois is always unlocked. We never lock the door. It's really weird."

TMJ4 UW-Whitewater student Mikalah Seward.

Seward said she has started locking up some of her belongings since she moved to Whitewater.

"I lock my car door every time I get out of it. It's always locked because it's a newer car," Seward said. "We only lock our house when we leave so we don't get robbed."

TMJ4 The city of Whitewater.

Whitewater Police said residents should lock all doors and windows and remove all valuables from unattended cars.

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