ELKHORN — The newly rebranded Walworth County Connect is the county's only option for public transportation. The accessible ride service is now catching on with riders of all ages.

Walworth County Connect reported 4,410 rides in February alone. It is a new monthly record for the service, which launched as Wal-To-Wal Dial-a-Ride in 2017 and changed its name to Walworth County Connect last October.

County mobility director Gene Bobich anticipates even more people will use the service when they find out about it.

TMJ4 Walworth County Connect provides rides throughout Walworth County.

"There are people here who can't afford a vehicle," Bobich said. "The insurance, the upkeep, the fuel costs. There are even some who don't want to drive."

Watch: No buses, no problem: Riders in Walworth County embrace public ride-on-demand vans

Public transportation catching on in Walworth County

Samantha Fibish takes the service every day to get between her home and her job.

"I've been taking this since I was 18, since I started working, actually," Fibish said. "I don't have my license because driving gives me anxiety, so it's nice to have this option."

TMJ4 Samantha Fibish is driven by Walworth County Connect driver Steve Hess to her job.

Sandy Remy mostly uses Walworth County Connect for groceries and medical appointments.

"I don't drive, I've never had a license," said Remy, who estimates she has taken hundreds of rides with the service. "I wasn't too happy trying to get around Walworth County with no license."

TMJ4 Sandy Remy frequently used Walworth County Connect for her transportation.

Walworth County Connect driver Steve Hess said he is seeing a lot more new passengers in his back seat since the name change and public awareness campaign.

""The need is not going down, I can tell you that," Hess said. Even in the two and a half years I've done this, I've noticed."

TMJ4 Steve Hess is a driver for Walworth County Connect.

Bobich said children have also used Walworth County Connect to get to class. He hopes even more people turn to the service as an option if they do not feel comfortable driving.

"This fills that need because it's on demand and it works, and the riders are telling us it works."

TMJ4 Gene Bobich is Walworth County's mobility director.

If you want to book a ride with Walworth County yourself, you can visit their website, send an email to transportation@vipservices-inc.org, or call 262-723-4402. Rides are as much as $6 each way and must be booked in advance.

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