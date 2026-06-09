Neighbors of proposed Lake Geneva supper club watch as city council postpones vote to approve it

LAKE GENEVA — The owner of a waterside restaurant in Lake Geneva wants to build a supper club hidden within the trees in the city. The brandy and fried fish are on hold since councilors did not vote on its permit.

TMJ4 The site of the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

City councilors voted unanimously Monday to postpone the vote regarding the conditional use permit for the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club on Sheridan Springs Road and Center Street. Councilors were concerned they did not have all of the documents they needed to make an informed vote.

TMJ4 A traffic infrastructure plan for the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

Restauranteur David Scotney, who also owns Oakfire in downtown Lake Geneva, said he plans to make Swan Creek as unobtrusive as possible to the people who live and drive there.

TMJ4 The location of a planned driveway into the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

"We want it so you don't see a single car, you don't see a single house, you are just in Wisconsin nature and feel like you've been transported back in time," Scotney said.

TMJ4 Oakfire restaurant owner David Scotney hopes to build the Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

To preserve that image and prevent cars from going into neighborhoods, Scotney wants to build a new driveway on County Road H across from Sage Street instead of using Center Street for access. He says they cannot use the adjoining property containing a Mobil gas station and Lorelei Bittner's bakery because they do not own that land.

TMJ4 County Road H near the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

"After that conditional use permit is granted and the project starts moving forward, we still have to submit final plans to the city," Scotney said. "The city has not asked us to go all the way back and start from scratch so overall, I think the city still wants to see us move forward."

TMJ4 Restaurateur David Scotney presents his plans for Swan Creek Supper Club before Lake Geneva City Council.

Several neighbors from the nearby Stone Ridge development came to city council Monday night to share their opinions during public comment.

"Our concerns are not about the supper club as a supper club," said Millie McCormick. "We think that's an addition to the community, but we do have concerns about the traffic."

TMJ4 Millie McCormick lives near the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club in Lake Geneva.

"No entrance will satisfy everyone, but a decision must be made because at some point, this parcel will be developed," said Mackenzie Bestold.

TMJ4 Mackenzie Bestold lives near the proposed Swan Creek Supper Club.

City council will take up the Swan Creek Supper Club conditional use permit vote again on June 22.

If it is approved, Scotney tells TMJ4 they could start site work before this winter. He hopes to open Swan Creek Supper Club as early as fall 2027.

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