EAST TROY, Wis. — A plane carrying four people crashed in a cornfield near East Troy Municipal Airport on Sunday. A Good Samaritan with a four-wheeler helped first responders to make sure everyone made it out of the plane alive.

WATCH: Neighbors near East Troy plane crash use ATV to rescue survivors

Neighbors near East Troy plane crash use ATV to rescue survivors

TMJ4 A plane crashed into a cornfield near East Troy Municipal Airport.

Graham Adsit said his father drove their all-terrain vehicle deep into the cornfield off of Carver School Road. He said his father was able to drive several survivors to safety because the East Troy Fire and Rescue ATV was too loaded with equipment to fit the plane passengers.

TMJ4 East Troy firefighters respond to a plane crash in a cornfield near the village's airport.

"I don't expect the survivors to know who we are," Adsit said. "I think they were so wrapped up in the moment."

TMJ4 A plane crashed into a cornfield near East Troy Municipal Airport.

The ATV is still covered with remnants of the rescue mission.

"There are some issues with the airbox, there was quite a bit of corn ingestion at high speed," Adsit said. "I don't see too many other corn cobs jammed in funny places, which is good."

TMJ4 Graham Adsit inspects the ATV his father used to rescue survivors of a nearby plane crash.

They were not the only Good Samaritans who jumped to action after the plane crash. Skydive Milwaukee tells TMJ4 a skydiving group spotted the crash site from the air and decided to drop down into the impact zone. Coincidentally, the group of skydivers featured several emergency medical technicians.

TMJ4 A plane crashed into a cornfield near East Troy Municipal Airport.

Adsit said he's proud of how everyone around the scene did what they could to help the victims.

"It was a fearless, selfless response," Adsit said.

TMJ4 A plane crashed into a cornfield near East Troy Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

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