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Four people survive after a small plane crashes into a field in East Troy

The plane went down into the field near Carver School Road and Lawlor Road
Small plane crash in East Troy
TMJ4 News
Small plane crash in East Troy
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EAST TROY, Wis. — Town of East Troy police confirm a small plane crashed into a cornfield on Sunday.

Officers said it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Carver School Road and Lawlor Road.

Plane crashed into Corn Field in East Troy
Police confrimed the small plane crashed into a cornfield near Carver School Road and Lawlor Road on Sunday, Sep 27. Four people were on board.

Officers said there were four people on board the airplane when it crashed, and those individuals survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not confirmed. Officers say the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.

East Troy small plane crash
Town of East Troy Police responded to the crash site near Carver School Road and Lawlor Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash site is less than 3 miles south of East Troy airport.

This is a Developing Story. Additional updates will be made as new information becomes available.

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Meet your Walworth County Reporter: Taj Simmons