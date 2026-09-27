Four people survive after a small plane crashes into a field in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. — Town of East Troy police confirm a small plane crashed into a cornfield on Sunday.
Officers said it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Carver School Road and Lawlor Road.
Officers said there were four people on board the airplane when it crashed, and those individuals survived with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not confirmed. Officers say the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.
The crash site is less than 3 miles south of East Troy airport.
This is a Developing Story. Additional updates will be made as new information becomes available.
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