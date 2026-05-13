Midwest-inspired streetwear brand Lost Files opening flagship store in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — A clothing brand from Racine continues to grow and grow. It's a Midwest streetwear brand that has partnered with some of the most well-known companies and organizations across the country. Now, it's opening a storefront in downtown Lake Geneva.

Lost Files is a clothing company that blends Midwest culture with street fashion. In all their clothes, they represent the Midwest. The company's tagline is 'From the Middle, to the World'. It's new storefront will be at 607 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

“I don't know of too many brands really incorporating the Midwest into streetwear, so it's a pretty cool fusion of those two things," Estevan Longoria, the creator of Lost Files, said.

James Groh Inside Lost Files' new storefront in Lake Geneva.

The company started in 2021 as an online retailer. It quickly grew as Longoria partnered with brands like Courdory, I Spy, Dum Dums, Magic School Bus, and Berenstain Bears. Then, in 2025, he collaborated with the Brewers and Bucks. Those two projects made the business boom.

“Those two things really kind of opened us up to the market that we were trying to get to, and that was, you know, people from Wisconsin, people from the Midwest, and showing them what exactly we're about, Longoria said.

Longoria designs all the clothes himself, from the color schemes to the style of fit to choosing the materials. He was always into fashion and always loved the Midwest culture. Combining the two just made sense.

James Groh Clothes from Lost Files.

Now, transitioning from online sales to in-person, Longoria hopes this ushers in a new chapter for Lost Files. He chose Lake Geneva because he is banking on tourists visiting the vacation destination to buy clothes and spread the brand across the region.

“Bringing people from Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, you know what I mean, all those places, again, those are the customers we want to be in front of," Longoria said.

The types of customers who want shorts that look like fishing vests, hats that celebrate hunting, or something as simple as a well-made flannel.

“Five years ago, if you were to ask me if I would ever open a retail space, I would have told you no because retail is dying. You can really do everything you need to do online, but for a brand, or for us, it's kind of shifted pretty quickly, and, you know, we're now, like I said, this Midwest streetwear brand, and we almost needed to have this retail space to continue to grow the world that is Lost Files," Longoria said.

The store isn't even officially open, but he's already made sales as curious people poke their heads in and ask to look around.

The grand opening is May 16th. Lost Files will be open seven days a week. Customers can also view the online store at lostfiles.shop.

Watch the story to see more clothes from Lost Files...

Midwest-inspired streetwear brand Lost Files opening first storefront in Lake Geneva

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