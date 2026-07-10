LYONS — Mark Potter was overwhelmed at the thought of clearing destroyed trees from his home. Volunteers with Journey Disaster Response Team alleviated the stress and cleared the trees for him on Friday.
"I can't thank these guys enough," Potter said. "They did a lot."
The Journey Disaster Response Team has deployed volunteers to survey and clean up storm damage throughout Walworth County all week.
Potter tells TMJ4 the volunteers came to his door unexpectedly, which he describes as a massive relief since he was trying to clear his property by himself.
Watch: Man with several downed trees from Walworth County storm burst thankful for volunteers' cleanup help
"After the storm, I was speechless," Potter said. "I didn't know what to say. I didn't know where to start. Nothing."
Journey Disaster Response Team executive director Jeff Berard said it will require many volunteers and a lot of dedication to repair Walworth County.
"It's a daunting task for everybody," Berard. "It's kind of like the old adage, you have to eat a mountain one spoonful at a time. It's just such a big area, such a massive amount of destruction."
Berard is seeking more volunteers while Potter is thankful the volunteers they have chose to give him a helping hand.
"We've still got a lot to do, but it's looking a lot better," Potter said. "I owe them an awful lot of thanks. I could have never done it without them."
If you want to volunteer, the Journey Disaster Response Team will be stationed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva during their response efforts. You can also sign up by clicking here and going to the Journey Disaster Response Team website.
The Journet Disaster Response Team is also seeking donations of the following items to assist people in crisis:
- Food/fuel gift cards
- Rakes, brooms and shovels
- Work gloves and safety gear
- 42–52-gallon trash bags
- Ropes and bungee cords
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Tool loans and wheelbarrows
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