LAKE GENEVA — 67-year-old Daniel Immega of Lake Geneva was arrested July 8 and is under investigation for ten counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the criminal complaint, the detective on Immega's case said there were "thousands of images and pictures of child pornography in the defendant's possession."

Watch: Lake Geneva Schools employee charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

Lake Geneva Schools employee charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

The criminal complaint also describes several explicit videos in Immega's possession with girls who appeared to be under the age of 9.

In an e-mail to parents the same day of Immega's arrest, Lake Geneva Schools said he worked as a part-time night custodian at Central-Denison Elementary School.

The statement attributed to Superintendent Peter Wilson said Lake Geneva Schools fired Immega upon his arrest. The statement also said law enforcement told Lake Geneva Schools the images in question are not of Central-Denison students and were not taken on school property.

Immega is scheduled to appear in Walworth County District Court for an initial appearance on the charges on July 17.

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