Lake Geneva Schools custodian arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A night custodian at Badger High School is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl. This is the second Lake Geneva Schools custodian charged with a sex crime involving minors this year.

TMJ4 Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

53-year-old Juan Murillo faces two charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl told the Bloomfield Police Department that Murillo visited her at home and "was trying to touch everything" on her body, which she says led to her crying and having a panic attack.

TMJ4 A Bloomfield Police Department squad car.

Murillo was arrested on Aug. 31, according to Bloomfield police.

Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Peter Wilson sent out this message to parents and staff when they learned of Murillo's allegations:

Lake Geneva Schools Families and Staff,



I am writing to inform you of a situation involving a former district employee.



The district was notified by law enforcement that a full-time night/weekend Custodian at Badger High School has been arrested on criminal charges involving alleged sexual assault of a minor. The employee immediately resigned from their position prior to their arrest and no longer has access to any District facilities or technology.



At this time, law enforcement has indicated that none of the alleged criminal conduct occurred in District schools/properties or during District-related events.



The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We take matters involving the safety of children extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement regarding this matter.



The District conducts comprehensive background checks on all prospective employees before they are hired. Because this is an active criminal investigation, we are limited in what we can share. However, we wanted to provide this update so our families and staff have accurate information.



Any questions or concerns about this specific matter can be directed to the Bloomfield Police Department, Police Chief Jeremy Ruby, at j.ruby@villageofbloomfield.wi.gov [wi.gov] or (262) 279-3454.



If you ever become aware of a concern regarding a student's safety, we encourage you to report it immediately to the school administration or local law enforcement.



Thank you for your attention to this important update.



— Dr. Peter Wilson, Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent

Murillo's arrest follows the arrest of former Central-Dension Elementary School custodian Daniel Immega in July.

Immega was charged with possessing child sexual abuse material featuring girls who looked to be elementary-school age. According to the criminal complaint, the detective on Immega's case said there were "thousands of images and pictures of child pornography in the defendant's possession."

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