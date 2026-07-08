LAKE GENEVA — The big Fourth of July weekend storm could become a big opportunity for door-to-door scammers. The Lake Geneva Police Department hopes residents do their research before paying someone to clean up their homes.

TMJ4 A tree fell on Keith Peterson's home during Lake Geneva's Fourt of July weekend storm.

"You're going to have some unscrupulous people coming into the community to profit off of the misfortune of others," said Lake Geneva assistant city administrator Chris Bennett in an update directed toward the city council. "There may be contractors or individuals showing up, not representing themselves well, and trying to get into the pocketbook of those who are having issues."

Watch: Lake Geneva residents continue cleanup while police warn city about storm contractor scams

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A tree fell on Keith Peterson's Lake Geneva home during the storm. He decided to call landscaper Stephen Moses, who Peterson trusts because he previously did work for his mother.

TMJ4 Stephen Moses saws through a tree which fell during Lake Geneva's Fourth of July weekend storm.

"I don't have $4,500 for a deductible, I didn't know what I was going to do," Peterson said. "I joked about this tree coming down on my house and it actually happened."

Peterson and Moses worked together to clear the branches off of his property.

TMJ4 Keith Peterson cleans up tree limbs outside of his Lake Geneva home.

"It's taken a lot of water, a chainsaw, gas, and muscle," Moses said.

"You'd like to use a vacation day to do something fun, not work on your own house," Peterson said.

TMJ4 Keith Peterson and Stephen Moses clear downed trees from Peterson's Lake Geneva home.

Spencer Bartz and his landscaping team from neighboring Jefferson County are officially contracted by Lake Geneva to clean up downed trees in the city.

"It's a pride thing for sure to say that we can help the city," Bartz said.

TMJ4 Landscaper Spencer Bartz feeds fallen tree limbs from Lake Geneva's Fourth of July weekend storm into his wood chipper.

Bartz said it is sometimes hard to build trust with customers because of the reputation some nefarious contractors have after a storm.

"Unfortunately, the tree business is a dog-eat-dog world," Bartz said. "Anybody who has a saw and is willing or capable will show up."

TMJ4 Stephen Moses chainsaws a downed tree outside of a Lake Geneva home.

If you do hire a contractor, Lake Geneva Police Chief Ed Gritzner has the following advice:



Utilize your insurance company first and document damage.

If you do not utilize your insurance, utilize local reputable companies with references.

Watch out for high pressure sales people form these companies showing up at your door saying they are “working the neighborhood” or offering a “deal.”

Get multiple written estimates.

Ensure the contractor provides license and proof of insurance.

Search any contractor on the Better Business Bureau and online review sites.

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