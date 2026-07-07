LAKE GENEVA — Joe DeCubellis' bedroom was destroyed by a falling tree during the Fourth of July Weekend storm over Lake Geneva. He does not know how he will rebuild his family home or if it is even possible.

TMJ4 Joe DeCubellis looks around his living room after a tree crashed through his roof.

"I would be perfectly happy with never seeing that tree again," DeCubellis said. "We've got a little camper we're staying in for now."

TMJ4 A tree crashed into Joe DeCubellis' home during Fourth of July weekend.

DeCubellis said he took shelter in his garage when the storm passed through Geneva Township Friday afternoon while his wife ran to the home's basement.

Watch: Lake Geneva man thankful to be alive after large tree crashes through his house

Lake Geneva man thankful to be alive after large tree crashes through his house

The falling tree shook the home from its foundation, but everyone in the DeCubellis family made it out safely.

TMJ4 A tree crashed into Joe DeCubellis' home during Fourth of July weekend.

"Right where we sleep is where the tree came in the house," DeCubellis said. "If it would have happened at night, we wouldn't even be here."

The tree remained on his home several days after the storm but DeCubellis expects a tree crew will remove it by this upcoming weekend.

Watch: Surveillance video captures the exact moment a tree falls onto home

Tree falls on Lake Geneva home during storm

He said his yard was littered with snapped trees, but friendly neighbors helped them clean up the branches after the storm passed through.

"There were a couple of people here where I didn't know who they were," DeCubellis said. They just showed up and started helping."

TMJ4 A tree crashed into Joe DeCubellis' home during Fourth of July weekend.

The DeCubellis family is now raising money through GoFundMe to cover gaps in insurance to rebuild their home. The fundraiser is available at this link.

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