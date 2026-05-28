Lake Geneva locals share their ideas on how to improve downtown

LAKE GENEVA — How can downtown Lake Geneva became a more desirable, walkable and accessible place? The city's Business Improvement District wants to hear suggestions from the people who live and work there.
Watch: The City of Lake Geneva is asking those who live and work there for their ideas on how to make the downtown area a more desirable, walkable and accessible place.
Downtown Lake Geneva hosted the Main Street Makeover walking tour on Wednesday to try and gather opinions. Groups walked from city hall into the center of downtown and wrote down ideas to make Lake Geneva more appealing year-round.
The weekly Lake Geneva Farmer's Market draws crowds into downtown every Thursday in the warmer months. TMJ4 asked a few attendees what improvements they would want to see downtown.
"I hope they preserve the nature aspect of it all and not overbuild," Michael Whalen, a musician who moved to Lake Geneva eight years ago, said. "Continuing the small-town vibe but also opening up to new things and new ideas."
"What they could do better, I think, would be the parking," James Del Boccio, who lives in nearby Elkhorn and sells his stained glass creations at the farmers market every week, said. "That's all I hear about with Lake Geneva is the parking."
Both Whalen and Del Boccio believe downtown Lake Geneva is already in a good place.
"It's nice that a lot of people are benefiting from the area," Whalen said. "I see a lot of smiles."
"It's really enjoyable," Del Boccio said. "There's something for everybody here."
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