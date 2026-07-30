Lake Geneva historian exhibits local legacy of Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax

LAKE GENEVA — The board game Dungeons & Dragons and the tabletop gaming convention GenCon can both be traced back to Lake Geneva. Gary Gygax created both in the city and lived in Lake Geneva for most of his life.

TMJ4 GenCon founder and Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax.

"He was a kid who grew up here who played in the abandoned sanitarium, which fueled his imagination to write these dungeon-crawling stories," recalled local historian Sonja Akright, the co-director of the Geneva Lake Museum.

TMJ4 Geneva Lake Museum co-director Sonja Akright.

Gygax organized the first GenCon in 1968 at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva several years before he created Dungeons & Dragons. The name itself is a reference to Lake Geneva, as it was formally known as the Geneva Convention in its early years.

TMJ4 Horitcultural Hall in Lake Geneva was the site of the first GenCon gaming convention. It was initially known as the Geneva Convention as a reference to Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lake Museum opened an exhibit solely dedicated to Gygax and his work three years ago. Akright makes sure every guest takes a walk through the Gygax exhibit during their visit.

TMJ4 Geneva Lake Museum co-director Sonja Akright leads a tour of the exhibit dedicated to Gary Gygax.

"The diehards come in specifically to see the exhibit, but then we have people who come to see the museum who say, 'I didn't even know that guy lived here.'"

Watch: Lake Geneva honors D&D creator:

Lake Geneva historian exhibits local legacy of Dungeons & Dragons creator

The museum also features a map with a self-guided tour of the places in Lake Geneva where Gygax has history. It includes Horticultural Hall and the Lake Geneva Public Library, where a group is raising money for a permanent memorial to Gygax.

TMJ4 A portion of a Lake Geneva map highlighting sites related to Gary Gygax.

Akright said the continued success of both GenCon and Dungeons & Dragons are pieces of Lake Geneva's local pride.

TMJ4 A plaque dedicated to GenCon founder and Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax outside of Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva.

"It's amazing how that many people are interested in this and continue to be interested in this," Akright said. "He was just a guy, but he was a very important guy."

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